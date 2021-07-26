Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $534,000 in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,667 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of ChannelAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,311,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 988,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 175,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $682.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $28.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

