Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $580,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $78,403,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

