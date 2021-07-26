Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,552,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,785,000. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,002,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,558,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

