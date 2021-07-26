Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $24,476,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $22,557,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $15,248,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

