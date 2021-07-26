Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

