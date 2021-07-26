Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $10,509,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 216,877.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

