Vesper (VSP) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $5.42 or 0.00014611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $24.27 million and approximately $724,806.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00102899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.11 or 0.99572200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00814799 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,481,378 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.