VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Up 29% Over Last Week

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00821265 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

