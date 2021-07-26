Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.