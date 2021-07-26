Virtu Financial LLC Buys 89,899 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 408.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 3,426.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 446,757 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

