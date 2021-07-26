Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

