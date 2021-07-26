Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Moderna by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $10,108,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,176,714.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,353.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,516 shares of company stock worth $72,264,634. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $353.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $349.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

