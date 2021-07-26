Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 10 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $808,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,613.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,455.11. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $952.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

