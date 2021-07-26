Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $238.72 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $240.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,565,062 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

