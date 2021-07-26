Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

