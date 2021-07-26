Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,156 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of O opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

