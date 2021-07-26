Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 258 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 291,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 115,383 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,089,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,879,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,060,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT opened at $128.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

