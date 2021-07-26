Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 770 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

