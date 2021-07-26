Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 526.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $61.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

