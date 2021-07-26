Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Best Buy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after buying an additional 283,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $113.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.55 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

