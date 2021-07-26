Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,297 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $134.84 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.