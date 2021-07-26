Wabash National (WNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $743.91 million, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

