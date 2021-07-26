Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of WD opened at $102.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.88. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.