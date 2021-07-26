Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.11. 146,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

