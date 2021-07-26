Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €143.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €173.20 ($203.76) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 1-year high of €192.80 ($226.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 44.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €161.33.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

