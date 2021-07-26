Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.94

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

