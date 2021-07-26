WazirX (WRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38.42 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $342.11 million and approximately $38.42 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00114519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.33 or 0.99373383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.71 or 0.00826702 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 324,925,251 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.