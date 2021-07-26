Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,694 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial makes up 4.0% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 1.64% of Webster Financial worth $81,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,876. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.99. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

