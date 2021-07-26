Wedbush Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $88.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.58.

SNAP stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,265,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

