Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – The Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $37.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Interpublic Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

7/22/2021 – The Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – The Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – The Interpublic Group of Companies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2021 – The Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. 352,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

