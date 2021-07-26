Wells Fargo & Company Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $155.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.32.

NYSE MTB opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $88.48 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after buying an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

