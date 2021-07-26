Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price to $67.00

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

SON stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.73. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

