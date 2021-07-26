West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $11.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to announce earnings of $11.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $46,914,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000.

West Fraser Timber stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,903. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

