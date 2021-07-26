Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.