Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.