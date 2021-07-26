William Blair Initiates Coverage on Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 225,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,658. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

