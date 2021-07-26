Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,652 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $85,456,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $157.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.84. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.