Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $41.88 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a P/E ratio of 380.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.68.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

