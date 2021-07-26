Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Wingstop worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wingstop by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $169.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 176.92, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.74. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

