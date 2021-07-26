WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.30.

WNS stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

