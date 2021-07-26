Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.52 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.52 billion and $427.39 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $38,934.70 or 1.00761174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 193,175 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

