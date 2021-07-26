Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Hits $2.31 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $309.46 or 0.00820753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $779.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00110967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00132055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,543.30 or 0.99571267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,465,923 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.