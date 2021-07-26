Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

