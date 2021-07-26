Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $74.66 on Monday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

