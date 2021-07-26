Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,000. The stock has a market cap of $586.85 million, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

