Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $636.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

