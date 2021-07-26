Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.23. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $16.70. 1,104,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

