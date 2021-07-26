Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $13.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 758,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $97.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

