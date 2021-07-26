Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE NLS opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nautilus by 115.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nautilus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

