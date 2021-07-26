Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). NextDecade reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on NEXT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NEXT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NextDecade by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NextDecade by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextDecade by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

